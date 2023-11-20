Vote on knowledge and truth, not political ideologies in election 2024 – Advocate for Christ Ghana

Advocate for Christ Ghana, a Christian movement, has urged the citizenry to vote in the 2024 General Election on knowledge and truth and not on political values and ideologies.

It noted that over the years, elections in the country had been a money-making game, characterised by corruption and self-centred political system, and charged the populace, especially Christians to change the narrative.

The movement said this at the fourth National Christian Forum 2023, on the theme: “Election 2024: Accessing The Impact Of Political Parties And How Christians Should Vote”.

Mr Edem Senanu, Chairman of Advocate for Christ Ghana, said not only should the voices of Christians count, but their values of integrity, honesty, respect for others’ opinions and the use of decent words before, during and after the polls.

He said it was unfortunate that political leaders were more focused on their own interests than the welfare of the citizens and encouraged all to be active participants in making Ghana a better country.

Mr Bernard Joe Appeah, Manager at Frimpong Manso Institute, asked Christians in the media to set standards in their reportage and avoid slangs, biases, and slants.

He said Christian politicians and leaders must also demonstrate Christian lifestyles as worthy ambassadors of God and charged the Electoral Commission and National Peace Council to demonstrate integrity before and after the elections.

Mr Appeah urged all to avoid utterances and speeches that created tension, division, and acrimony and promote peace and decency.

He advised the youth to exhibit discipline, honour, respect, patience and concern for the nation.

Advocates for Christ Ghana is a growing movement of professionals, parents, pastors and of all Christians seeking to provide a permanent and proactive voice on national issues in Ghana.