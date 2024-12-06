Vote on Values, Not Appearance, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Urges Ghanaians

The President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO), Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has called on Ghanaians to prioritize values over superficial attributes when casting their votes in the upcoming elections.

Speaking during a media engagement in Accra, Rev. Dr. Tetteh emphasized the importance of making informed choices based on moral and developmental principles rather than physical appearance, religious affiliations, or background.

“It is very important that I admonish every Ghanaian to vote on values—not on how good-looking somebody is, not how fair someone is, not on their religion, or where they come from. We must vote on values,” he stated firmly.

In a lighthearted moment, he alluded to a prophecy, saying, “I jokingly said the last time that I had a prophecy—the person who wins this election is a ‘not-man.’ And the person who will be our next vice president is also a ‘not-man.’”

While leaving room for interpretation, he reiterated the focus should remain on nurturing Ghana’s future through education and informed decision-making.

“Let’s educate our children, ensure they attend school, and pursue academic programs that shape their future. Education is key to national progress,” he urged.

Rev. Dr. Tetteh’s comments come as Ghana gears up for its election, with citizens keenly watching how values and integrity will shape leadership choices.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh