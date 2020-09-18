The Electoral Commission’s voter register exhibition exercise started on a slow pace in the Akatsi South District in the Volta region.

The exercise is to allow eligible voters to check and make corrections to their details on the register.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some centres in the District as of 0900 hours on Friday revealed fewer people at the centres.

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, Akatsi South District Electoral Officer, in an interaction with the GNA, stated “it is very important for every citizen to engage themselves in this exercise so that corrections concerning their names, pictures and any data that needs correction.”

She urged citizens to take part in the eight day exhibition exercise and to help remove names of dead people on the register.

Madam Buabasah called for strict adherence to safety protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand washing.

The exhibition is ongoing at the 115 polling centres in the District.