Voter killed in Chad’s presidential election

A voter, identified as Neratar Enock, was shot dead on Monday immediately after casting his vote in Moundou city in southern Chad during the country’s presidential election, the country’s National Elections Management Agency (ANGE) said.

ANGE representative Ousmane Houzibe told reporters that Enock was killed by an unidentified gunman who opened fire indiscriminately after being denied the right to vote due to lack of required documents.

Houzibe said security forces have initiated an investigation.

Voters in Chad went to the polls on Monday to elect a new president. The voting period, according to ANGE, spanned from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Over eight million people were registered to cast their ballots.