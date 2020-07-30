There was drama at the Supreme Court on Thursday as renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata refused to argue the NDC’s review of the voters’ register case.

According to him, he had just received documents filed by the Electoral Commission (EC) and was therefore unable to argue the case.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the EC can compile a new register as it excluded the use of a birth certificate and existing voters card as proof of identification.

The case was heard by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah and Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbagegbe, Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.

But the NDC filed for a review of the decision with Justices Yaw Appau and Mariama Owusu joining the panel. They also filed a request for the case to be heard earlier than usual.

The court granted this request but Mr. Tsikata said he was unable to argue the case. He said his junior Dr. Dominic Ayine has written to the Chief Justice suggesting that the case be heard during the vacation.

He also wanted time to file additional documents. The court took the view that the request to file additional documents was not supported by law.

The Apex Court directed Mr. Tsikata to move his review application but he refused; saying he needed more time.

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the case.

The court granted the request saying the review application was without merit.

