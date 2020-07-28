A total of 676,026 applicants in the Volta region were issued with the new voter card after 25 days of the registration exercise.



Of the total, 2,014 people had their registration challenged. The highest daily compilation rose to 49,759 on the 14th day with 171 challenged applications on the ninth-day respectively.

Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise had been peaceful so far as no major challenge was recorded.

He said the Biometric Voter Registration machines were functioning properly at all the centres, making the exercise to progress smoothly without any hiccups.

Mr Selormey said there was an improvement on adherence to the health and safety protocols at all the centres, as registrants wore their masks and religiously washed their hands in line with safety protocols outlined by the EC.

The Director expressed the hope that the on-going phase five of the exercise would also end in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any glitches.

Mr Selormey urged all citizens to endeavour to observe the COVID-19 preventive mechanisms to stem the spread of the novel virus.

Advertisements