Mr Edward Gyamfi, Ejisu Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC) has praised the people in the area for their high sense of responsibility and comportment in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He said the peaceful atmosphere and the sense of patriotism exhibited by the registrants so far in all the registrations centres, were commendable and urged them to continue till the end of the exercise.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Ejisu after touring some registration centres in the municipality, Mr Gyamfi said the EC was impressed with the way and manner the people in the area had behaved at the registrations centres.

He explained that because of the registrants’ comportment the municipality had experienced smooth and peaceful exercise for all the phases of the registration exercise.

Mr. Gyamfi, commended the leaders of the various political parties in the municipality for their leadership which had ensured that their agents understood the process and followed laid down procedures in addressing issues at the centres.

He appealed to the party agents to continue to exhibit a high sense of responsibility to ensure the smooth and successful completion of the registration exercise in the municipality.

Mr Gyamfi also expressed appreciation to the Ejisu Municipal Police Command and the Ejisu Municipal Health Directorate for their support which had so far ensured peaceful and smooth exercise.

He advised those who might have found problems at the registration centres to follow the laid down procedures to resolve them and desist from using violent means to resolve them.

Advertisements