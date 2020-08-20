The New Juaben South Municipal Voters Registration Review Committee (VRRC) has cancelled the registration of 18 persons who were challenged at the just ended voter registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.



The registration of the 18 people were challenged for being minors and non-residents in the Municipality.

This was disclosed by Mr Kofi Asante Owusu, the NJSM Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He said 92,444 eligible voters were registered in the Municipality during the voters registration exercise.Mr Owusu said the registered voters consisted of 44,305 males and 48,139 females.

He indicated that 86,844 registered at various polling stations in the Municipality, 1,384 registered at schools, whiles 3,482 registered at the district office and 694 from the two-day mop-up exercise.

He said the municipal office of the EC also registered 407 persons with disabilities.