Voters at the Accra Arts Centre polling stations in the Korle Klotey Constituency gather anxiously for Electoral Commission officials to sort out ballots for counting.

Voting ended successfully at all six polling stations at the centre where voters were observed standing for the final results to be counted.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) monitoring team, Mr Emmanuel Adjetey, a trader at the Art centre, described the electoral process as smooth and peaceful and hoped that his candidate would win.

Mr Innocent Azumah, another trader at the center, said he was impressed with the work done by the electoral officials.

A first time voter, Ms Francisca Osei said she was anxious to know the final result but was sure that all would end well.