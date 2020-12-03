Mrs Agnes Naana Otoo, Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education ( NCCE) has encouraged all registered voters to exercise their franchise in a more disciplined and coordinated manner to avoid any act of violence.

She reminded Ghanaians that voting to elect leaders, was a Civic responsibility to enhance more accountability among the elects and therefore all and sundry must take part in the process come December 7, 2020.

Mrs. Otoo was speaking at the Commission’s Parliamentary Debate at Enchi for Parliamentary Candidates in this year’s Parliamentary Elections in the Aowin Constituency.

She said the Nationwide debate being conducted by the Commission emerged from a research entitled: “Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter” under the auspices of the European Union.

The Parliamentary Candidates present at the Debate were the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Aowin Mr. Oscar Ofori Larbi and the Ghana Union Movement Parliamentary Candidate for Aowin Mr. Adam Sey Bilson.

Mrs Otoo advised the candidates and the party supporters to abstain from violence.

The Candidates presented their vision in the areas of health, education, agriculture and social development.