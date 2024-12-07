Voters in Ablekuma West Reject Food Packs Allegedly Provided by Incumbent MP Ursula Owusu

Voters in the Ablekuma West Constituency have rejected food packs that were allegedly distributed by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu.

A video circulating on social media shows a pickup truck carrying the food packs being driven away from a polling station amid loud hooting from voters.

While it has not been officially confirmed that the food was provided by Ursula Owusu, several voters at the scene expressed their belief that the package was linked to the MP. Some occupants of the pickup truck also confirmed that they had been sent to the polling station by Ursula Owusu to distribute the food.

The rejection of the food packs has sparked conversation in the constituency, with some voters voicing their disapproval of the gesture. Despite this incident, voting is continuing smoothly at polling stations across the country, with no reports of violence so far. The election exercise is ongoing in over 40,000 polling stations nationwide.