    Voters in Awutu Senya East Eye Economic Issues Ahead of December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    The state of Ghana’s economy is emerging as a central concern for voters in the Awutu Senya East Constituency as the December 7 parliamentary elections approach.

    Located in the Eastern part of the Central Region, Kasoa is a vibrant commercial hub bordered by Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro to the East, Awutu Senya West to the North, and Gomoa East to the West. With a voter population of over 178,000, the constituency is politically significant.

    The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has maintained control of the parliamentary seat since the constituency was created in 2012. However, the introduction of a fresh candidate by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 narrowed the margin of victory, with the NPP’s lead reducing from over 11,000 to around 5,000 votes.

    This year’s parliamentary race sees incumbent NPP MP Mavis Hawa Koomson facing off against NDC’s Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunnor. As the December elections draw closer, many voters are placing a strong emphasis on the state of the economy and the economic policies proposed by the political parties, recognizing that their daily lives are directly impacted by these decisions.

    In addition to economic concerns, issues such as sanitation and overall infrastructure development are also at the forefront of voters’ minds. Several registered voters, speaking to 3News.com, expressed that their voting decisions will be guided by the candidates’ policies, achievements, and track records.

    With a high level of interest in the election outcomes, voters in Awutu Senya East are hopeful for an incident-free election day and are keenly focused on the candidates’ ability to address their concerns and deliver on promises.

