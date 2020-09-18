The Electoral Commission’s (EC) nationwide voters register Exhibition Exercise delayed in the Sunyani Municipality, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) toured some of the centres on Friday.

The Electoral management body is conducting the voters’ exhibition exercise from Friday, September 18 to Friday, September 25, to enable the electorate to check their details to ensure a credible register for Election 2020.

Potential voters in the Municipality were absent at the various centres during the visit around 1000 hours.

Even though the EC had arranged their tables and chairs, there were no officials at the centres.

Some of the centres visited were Nkwabeng Methodist Church, Miracle Primary School, Workers Canteen, and Boahenkorkor Presbyterian Primary School.

Agents of some political parties were present at some of the centres.Mr Ernest Opoku, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the EC, told the GNA his outfit experienced some challenges that resulted in the delay of the start of the exercise.

However, he said the exhibition officials were deployed to the various centres in the Municipality.