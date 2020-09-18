Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged members and supporters of the party to take advantage of the provisional voters’ register exhibition to verify their details.

He made the appeal when he addressed the chiefs and people of Amanten in the Atebubu-Amanten Constituency to start his three-day tour of the Bono East Region, a statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesman of the NDC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Friday.

Mr Mahama said it would be unfortunate for any eligible voter to be disenfranchised based on his or her inability to verify the details on the voters register.

“We should use the energy that was exhibited during the voter registration exercise for the exhibition exercise because it might happen that your name was not captured or was spelt wrongly, and the needed correction will be done to enable you to take part in the elections,” he said.

The NDC Flagbearer, therefore, urged all those who registered to visit their polling stations with their new voter ID cards to check their names as that was an was an important step in the Party’s forward march to victory on December 7.