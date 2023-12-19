Voters unhappy with postponement of DLEs

Electorates in the Zongo community in the New Juaben South Municipality have expressed disappointment in the rescheduling of the District Level Elections (DLE) to Thursday, December 21.

Some of the electorates in Zongo A, B, C and D electoral areas in an interview with the GNA said they were disappointed in the Electoral Commission because they did not get any information about the postponement until they waited in queues at the polling stations for over two hours.

Mr. Rashid Abdul said, “I’ve waited for several hours with the belief that no matter the delay, the voting would still come on, but to my dismay we are asked to go home and come back on Thursday.”

Ms Abena Kumi, a trader at the Zongo market, said she could have opened her shop earlier in the morning to make some sales than waiting in a queue for two hours in vain.

She was not sure she could vote on Thursday, explaining that she and her family were travelling to spend the Christmas festivities with other family members.

The Electoral Commission has released a statement to the effect that voting in some Ashanti and Eastern Regions had been suspended and rescheduled to Thursday, due to circumstances beyond control