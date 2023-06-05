Voting begins for legislative elections in Guinea Bissau

Voting for legislative elections of Guinea Bissau began at 7 a.m., local time and GMT, Sunday and will close at 5 p.m. throughout the country.

The voting is proceeding calmly, although polling stations in some districts were opened slightly late due to logistical problems, Xinhua learned in Bissau, the country’s capital.

About 900,000 Bissau-Guinean voters are expected to turn out at the 3,500 polling stations during the seventh legislative elections in the country’s history, according to the national electoral commission of the country.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is expected to cast his ballot in the Gabu region, eastern Guinea Bissau, promised that he would use these legislative elections “to stabilize the country and rekindle the economy.”

The vote is taking place under the supervision of 230 international observers, most of whom are from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Twenty political parties and two coalitions are in the running to renew the 102 seats in the National Assembly for a five-year term. Enditem