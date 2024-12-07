Voting Day Observations: Security, Accessibility, and Gender Issues Highlighted by GenCED

The Gender Election Watch Situation Room has flagged significant challenges and successes observed during Ghana’s ongoing 2024 elections.

Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin, Eminent Member of the Gender Election Watch Situation Room and Executive Director of Abantu for Development, shared these observations during a media briefing in Accra.

Positives in the Voting Process

As of 2 PM, voting commenced on time at several polling stations, with security personnel displaying professionalism and vigilance. The Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission (EC) have provided timely updates, which bolstered transparency and strengthened public trust.

Challenges for PWDs and the Aged

Accessibility issues remain a concern. In the Asokwa Constituency, PWDs and the elderly struggled to access the EC tent due to a concrete pavement obstruction, while in Upper Denkyira East, elderly voters were carried to booths because of inaccessible stairs. In Ayawaso West Wuogon, visually impaired voters were not informed about tactile ballot papers, undermining their right to secret voting.

Incidents of Gender-Based Challenges

Women voters faced difficulties with verification and targeted profiling. In Aowin and Juaboso (Western North Region), Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) failed to recognize many women’s fingerprints, causing delays and prompting some voters to leave. Meanwhile, in Ayawaso West Wuogon, party agents were reportedly profiling and attempting to sway women voters.

Clashes and Violence

At the UDS Nyankpala polling station in the Tolon Constituency, voting was disrupted by clashes after allegations of voter inducement.

Gunshots led to voting being halted and voters, particularly women, fleeing the area.

Concerns About Security Presence

Some constituencies experienced inadequate security.

In the Subin Constituency, voting commenced without security until 8:15 AM, while in Ayawaso East, no security presence was observed as of 12:30 PM.

Minors Campaigning and Other Irregularities

In Atwima Nwabiagya North, minors aged 8 to 12 were seen persuading voters to support a specific candidate.

GenCED deployed 230 observers across the country and emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures to address these concerns. Supported by organizations like the European Union, UN Women, and Abantu for Development, the Gender Election Watch initiative aims to ensure an inclusive and peaceful electoral process.

Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin called for calm and urged all stakeholders to adhere to electoral laws to maintain the integrity of the elections.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh