Voting Delayed at Nandom Local Council Polling Station, Frustrating Voters

Voters at the Nandom Local Council Polling Station were left waiting this morning as voting failed to commence on schedule. ‘

Despite a long queue of eager voters, Electoral Commission (EC) officials were still sorting out voting papers at 7:30 AM, causing a delay in the start of the election process.

The delay has sparked frustration among voters, many of whom arrived early to cast their ballots. The slow preparation by the EC officials has raised concerns about the commission’s efficiency in managing the voting process.

The Nandom Local Council Polling Station, with an expected voter population of 627, is one of several stations across the Nandom Constituency where voting is taking place today. However, it was not the only polling station affected. Other locations, such as the Local Court, GNTC Buralale, and Information Center polling stations, also began voting 30 minutes later than scheduled.

This delay has highlighted the need for the EC to ensure that all polling stations are properly prepared to handle the voting process. As the delay continues, voters at the Nandom Local Council Polling Station remain hopeful that the issue will soon be resolved, allowing them to exercise their right to vote.