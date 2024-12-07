Voting Delays in Dome Kwabenya as Election Materials Fail to Arrive

Voting in parts of Dome Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region has been delayed due to a shortage of essential electoral materials, including ballot papers, boxes, and indelible ink.

Reports from polling stations, such as Musuku Presby Church 1E and surrounding areas, indicate that the necessary materials have yet to arrive, causing frustration among waiting voters.

TV3’s Godwin Asidigba reported that several polling stations sharing the same resources have been affected. “At the moment, they don’t have ballot papers, boxes, and indelible inks. Voting hasn’t started yet,” Asidigba said.

Voters, some of whom have been queuing since dawn, are growing increasingly agitated but remain determined to cast their ballots once the materials arrive. Kwasi Pratt, Managing Editor for The Insight Newspaper, who is also a registered voter in the constituency, expressed his frustration with the situation. “It’s disappointing that this delay is happening when people are ready to vote,” he said.

By the time of filing this report, many voters had been waiting for over two hours without any indication of when voting would commence. The delay has raised concerns about the efficiency of the election process in this region.