The 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections ended successfully in the Akwatia Constituency at 1700 hours, official closing time of the polls.

A significant number of voters had cast their ballots in 116 polling stations.

Although, there were few hitches at some centres, the election has been generally peaceful and described as one of the most orderly elections in the Akwatia constituency, a place noted for election violence.

A few minutes to the close of voting, there were virtually no queues or any voter waiting to cast ballot except members of the public who had thronged various centres to witness counting.

Mrs Francisca Sarfo, Denkyembuor District Electoral Commission (EC) officer, described the conduct as impressive.

She thanked all stakeholders for their roles in making the election very peaceful.

She indicated that counting and collation would be conducted according to the rules guiding the process.

Meanwhile, voting in all the 33 constituencies in the Eastern region has ended and election officials are in the process of counting the votes.