The 3rd annual edition of Fashion GHANA Honors & Awards, Ghana’s most prestigious fashion industry awards night is only a month away and set to take place on 17th July 2021 in Accra, Ghana.

The Fashion GHANA the organization is set to announce its nominees next week from the 17th of June, placing on the map some of the biggest talents in the Ghanaian world of fashion.

In a statement by CEO of FashionGHANA by Nana Tamakloe “I am very excited about this edition. We have all lived through the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns, unfortunately not every talent or business has and this is what makes nominating and awarding these entities and creatives even more amazing”.

FashionGHANA.com Honors & Awards 2021 has usually recognized the usual industry talents from models, to designers, to photographers, as well as the unusual such as schools, TV, stylists and more. However, the organization also eluded to the fact they are expanded their category list.

“This year we opened up to more categories which was even more exciting for us. I think there is a vast growing world of urban fashion brands of apparel that are excelling, some even more than our high fashion brands and tailors. We also opened up to what many might call slay queens when in reality a lot of them are girls who have managed to turn their admiration online into brand influencers and have become a great avenue for promoting fashion clothes and stores. There are many newer exciting categories including Fashion Entrepreneur of the year and others, and we hope we touch on every necessary component of our growing industry.”

The organization hopes to give a strong platform to all nominees and ensure that their activities are further documented and covered on the FashionGHANA.com blog onwards. More information on FashionGHANA Honors and Awards 2021 can be found at www.FashionGHANA.com/Awards.