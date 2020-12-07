Voting,one of the key demands of democracy, is vital in nation-building, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief Drobo Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality, said here Monday.

Okokyeredom Ako II, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he had cast his ballot at about 1035 hours on at Drobo, the Jaman South Constituency capital of the Bono Region, said it was therefore an obligation for every citizen of voting age to participate in it.

He addedit was the constitutional right and civic responsibility of every citizen to vote since besides strengthening democracy, voting also served as the avenue for the people to exercise their power through deciding who should lead them.

Okokyeredom Ako II advised political party agents on the need to understand electoral laws to allow multi-party democratic rules to operate in the on-going electoral exercise.

“We need free, fair, credible and transparent electoral results; therefore, don’t undermine any political party or citizen to increase the efficiency of rule of Law,” the Omanhene entreated.

“Disallowing democracy is total disrespect to Ghana’s Fourth Republican Constitution,” he said, and urged the electorate to cooperate with the Electoral Commission officials and the security personnel for a smooth exercise.

At the New Post Office, polling station One and Two, Drobo, Alhaji Abu, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, in another interview commended the electorate for maintaining a harmonious environment in the area.

He noted there was absolute calm and peace in the on-going exercise at all the seven polling stations he visited as at 1100 hours.

Mr. Evans Kusi and Mrs. Eunice Boahemaa, the Presiding Officers at the New Post Office, polling station One and Two respectively, said there were 613 and 587 total number of voters in the register, but could not give the number of votes cast as at about 1115 hours when the GNA visited those centres.