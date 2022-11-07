Voting NDC will spell economic doom for the nation – NPP senior member

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, says it will be economically and politically suicidal if Ghanaians allow the National Democratic Congress to regain political power in Election 2024.

He reminded Ghanaians that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government laid a solid foundation to boost the economy in its first term, until the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war set in, which had had a huge toll on the economy.

Speaking in an interview with reporters at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr. Mensah, a former Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the then Brong-Ahafo Region said “all hopes are not gone” and asked Ghanaians to maintain their trust and confidence in the NPP.

He reminded Ghanaians that national development would be a setback, if the NDC regained power in the next election, saying though the current economy was not the best, an NDC government was not an alternative to revive the economy.

Mr. Mensah indicated that the numerous government’s pro-poor economic, social and poverty intervention policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs), and the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) had huge potential to revive the economy in the long term.

“This is why we must all maintain our trust and confidence in the NPP government because any mistake we make and vote for the NDC would spell economic doom for us”, he stated when reacting to the economic situation in the country.

Mr. Mensah indicated that “successive NDC governments are only good at destroying our solid economic fundamentals laid by successive NPP governments”, which turned to drawback national development processes.

“Our economy is currently going through serious temptations, trials and turbulent moments, but we must remember that whenever Israelites go through dark moments, God appears to save them from their troubles”, he stated.

Touching on the impending NPP’s super-delegates congress to elect a presidential candidate for Election 2024, the former Regional Organiser appealed to the delegates to vote massively for Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party.

He said an overwhelming victory for Alhaji Dr. Bawumia would deepen and sustain the hopes of Ghanaians in the government to transform the economy and alleviate the plight of the people.

“As a Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Bawumia knows more about the current national economic situation and he remains the best Presidential candidate for the NPP in these crucial moments of our trying times”, he said.

Mr. Mensah therefore entreated the NPP delegates to endorse the Vice President with at least 95 percent votes in the supreme interest of the NPP and Ghanaians in particular.