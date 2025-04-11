VP’s Aide Challenges Critics to Substantiate Cocaine, Money Laundering Allegations

Ama Pratt, Press Secretary to Ghana’s Vice President, has called for concrete evidence to support claims of government involvement in cocaine trafficking and money laundering, dismissing recent scrutiny of aircraft landings as irrelevant to the core allegations.

During an interview on GHOne TV, Pratt acknowledged public interest in flight movements but stressed that the focus should shift to proving serious criminal accusations rather than logistical details.

“Everyone agrees planes landed. The companies involved have clarified these were for refueling or technical repairs. But where is the evidence linking these flights to cocaine or money laundering?” Pratt questioned. She criticized critics for fixating on what she termed “non-issues,” mockingly suggesting future exposés might delve into trivialities like “the pilot’s outfit color” or passenger numbers.

The remarks follow weeks of public speculation over private aircraft arrivals, which opposition figures and activists have framed as suspicious. Pratt, however, argued that such narratives distract from the need for substantive proof. “Accusing a government of drug trafficking without evidence is reckless. Those making these claims must be ready for repercussions,” she warned, urging MPs and media figures to exercise responsibility.

Her caution underscores rising tensions over unverified allegations in Ghana’s political discourse. While public officials are subject to scrutiny, legal experts note that accusations of criminal conduct require credible substantiation to avoid defamation risks. The government has repeatedly denied involvement in illicit activities, emphasizing compliance with international anti-narcotics protocols.

The debate highlights broader challenges in balancing transparency with accountability. As Ghana faces increasing pressure to address corruption and organized crime, the absence of tangible evidence in high-profile cases risks eroding public trust. For now, Pratt’s challenge places the onus on accusers to move beyond speculation—or risk legal and reputational fallout.