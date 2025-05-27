VRA Acting CEO Obeng-Kenzo Honored At 2025 CEO Summit

The Acting Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, has been recognised and honoured for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions to the growth and sustainability of the energy generation sector.

Conferred with the “Special Leadership Award in the Energy Sector” by the organizers of the CEO Summit 2025, the distinguished honor was presented to Mr. Obeng-Kenzo by President John Dramani Mahama, who served as the Special Guest of Honor for the Ninth edition of the summit.

Other Chief Executives primarily from the private sector were also recognized at this premier platform for strategic discourse, engagement that also foster public-private partnerships. The summit notably convenes the nation’s most influential business figures.

The VRA delegation present also included, Acting Deputy Chief Executive (Services), Mr. Samuel Kwesi Fletcher; Acting Deputy Chief Executive (Engineering and Operations), Mr. Samuel Odartey Lamptey; Acting Deputy Chief Executive (Finance), Mr. John Maxwell Mbeele; Director Commercial Services, Mrs. Miriam Darke; Director Technical Services, Mr. Akim Tijani; Director Corporate Strategy, Mr. Clement Boakye; and Mr. Francis Abban, Manager Corporate Communications and Branding.