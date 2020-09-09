Chief Executive officer of the Volta River Authority Engineer Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa has witnessed a lot of infrastructure development under his leadership over the period since his assumption of office including the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam project currently on-going as well as many others project.

Currently, ongoing solar power plant construction at Lawra (4MW) and Kaleo (13MW) is also one of the projects under his supervision and has hence embarked on a 2-Day working visit to the site to acquaint himself with the progress of work.

Reports suggest that the Lawra facility which will generate 4mw electricity is 80% fully completed and would soon be due for Commissioning.

Engineer Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa commended the Contractors of the Project Electno Contractors for working within schedule in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

He was accompanied by the Managing Director of NEDCO Mr. Osman Ayuba and other Snr. Officers from both VRA and NEDCO.

The team that visited the site had earlier on Tuesday 6th September 2020 paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs and Elders of Lawra Traditional Area at Naa Karbo’s Palace to brief them on their mission as customs demands.

Source: Boadi Dickson