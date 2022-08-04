VRA boss encourages female students to show interest in Science

Mr Emmanuel Antwi –Darkwa, the Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), has encouraged female students to show interest in Science and avail themselves to professions in the scientific fields.

Interacting with students of the St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra, Mr Antwi –Darkwa, who is the Male Energy Personality of the Year, said “Science is not difficult” and urged the students not to shy away from pursuing science-related programmes.

The interaction formed part of the 2022 Energy Personalities Outreach Programme (EPOP) organised by the Ghana Energy Awards.

It was on the theme: “Impacting the next generation leaders today.”

Mr Antwi –Darkwa together with Mrs Cynthia Lumor, the Deputy Managing Director, Tullow Ghana, and Female Energy Personality of the Year, engaged the students on various issues such as leadership, life skills, career selection, and personal development.

According to the United Nations, only 33 per cent of researchers globally are women.

“Women are typically given smaller research grants than their male colleagues and, while they represent 33.3 per cent of all researchers, only 12 per cent of members of national science academies are women,” the UN said in a statement issued ahead of the 2022 International Day of Women and Girls in Science marked on February 11.

Mrs Lumor expressed worry about the low participation of women in Science, attributing the situation to a number of factors, including marginalisation in the hiring process, unequal pay, and poor organisational strategies to attract and retain women in the profession.

She emphasised the need to garner interest among female students and removal of existing barriers that discouraged young girls from showing interest in Science.

“We have a lot to do to remove barriers among females…Let’s focus and pay more attention to STEM education,” she said.

Mrs Lumor encouraged the students to set career goals and research on requirements for Science related professions to build their interests.

“Do not pursue any course because everyone is doing it or you can make money from it. You must have a plan,” she said.

She added: “Do not be afraid to take the first step. You have to challenge yourself.”

Nominations for the 2022 Ghana Energy Awards opened last month and will close on October 18, 2022.

It is on the theme: “Global decarbonisation: A just and equitable transition in Ghana.”