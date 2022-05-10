VRA Cautions Public Against Fake Vacancies

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has uncovered recruitment scammers purported to be linked to the Authority and has cautioned the public to be wary of employment vacancies being circulated by individuals and entities claiming to be VRA representatives.

The VRA in a public disclaimer notice issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema through the VRA Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit, warned the public to be cautious of such vacancies and invitations for interviews making rounds on social media.

“They are fake,” the disclaimer warned.

“The public is to note that VRA does not recruit applicants through third parties and also requests payment of any kind from prospective applicants for employment,” the VRA stated.

The Authority said it would not be responsible to any job seeker acting on an employment offer not directly made by the company.