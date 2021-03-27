The Volta River Authority (VRA) has presented educational and COVID-19 materials to 30 basic schools in its impacted communities across the country.

The items which were delivered by drone at

Nkwakubiw in the Eastern Region, comprised of VRA’s 60th Anniversary branded school bags, exercise books, mathematical sets, pens, pencils, water bottles, face masks and sanitizers.

In all 16,000 school children in the 30 schools in the Eastern, Volta, Western, Bono East and Greater Accra regions, will receive a package of items while the schools will receive Veronica buckets in addition, to motivate them to aim high in their educational pursuit.

The Veronica Buckets is to ensure the enforcement of regular washing of hands by the pupils , staff and visitors to the school.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa,

Chief Executive Officer, VRA, said the gesture was part of activities to mark the Authority’s 60th anniversary in responding to the educational needs of schools and students in which it operated.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone in the classroom is equipped with the fundamental tools to thrive and also to support families and schools in the provision of such items, ” he added..

He said the COVID-19 pandemic, had seriously affected the traditional way of learning and the entire academic calendar and advised all to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols to stay safe.

“We urge you to continue to wear your face masks, regularly wash your hands with soap under running water, use handsanitizers where there is no running water, cover mouth when coughing, cover nose when sneezing, no hand-shaking and also remember to observe social distancing”.

He advised the students to take their education seriously to be better and responsible leaders in future.

Mr Samuel Agyekum, the Asougyaman District Chief Executive, commended VRA for the donation and said the gesture was a testimony of government’s interventions put in place to make education affordable and accessible to all.

The district, Mr Agyekum said, had not relented to implement the interventions through stakeholder engagement to improve education in the communities.

He commended VRA for helping to develop tourism in the District and other developmental projects in its impacted communities in the country.

Mrs Theodora Kutourbor Nti, Asuogyaman District Education Director, thanked VRA for the donation and stressed that the items would help improve teaching and learning in the schools.

She pledged to put the items to good use, adding that the fight against COVID-19 pandemic was a shared responsibility.