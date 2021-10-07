VRA Ladies to participate in Women’s 5K Virtual Walk and Run

VRA Ladies have announced their participate in this year’s Women’s 5K Virtual Walk / Run which comes of on October 30, 2021 in Accra.

The event will be a hybrid of a virtual and in person race with a selected number doing the race in person, and it promises to be a unique and special activity as attractive prizes are at stake for winners and exciting performances.

The slogan for the Walk / Run is “Together we run the world”, and the program is also to promote women’s maternal and mental health, aside the fun and leisure, as well as making friends and business contacts.

Mrs. Catherine Morton, inventor of the event said they are striving to achieve wellness and goodness in women and girls.

She said every woman deserves a life of goodness which includes a balance in their physical, spiritual, financial, emotional, mental and maternal health etc.

The Women’s 5K Run is an annual non profit women’s only event, by Activly Sports that brings together women to walk and run with the aim of throwing light on social issues affecting women and supporting women charities in Ghana.

She urged women in keep fit clubs to join the virtual event.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Women’s 5K Run Ambassador Mrs. Ekua Zara Awonana Ghartey-Tsagli is supporting the Run with a donation towards mental health charity project of Activly Sports.