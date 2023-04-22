VRA poised to improve business through innovation

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive, Volta River Authority, says the Authority has leveraged its IT infrastructure to improve operational performance.

He said the Authority had worked as a team to prioritise innovation by upgrading its equipment to improve business processes for an optimum outcome.

“Among the innovations are energy transition with a focus on renewable energy, focusing on green and having a lower carbon footprint using natural gas, and having electric vehicles in Akosombo,” he said.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa said this in Accra at a roundtable on the topic:” The Culture of Innovation: The Imperatives.”

“Government target on renewable energy is to have 10 per cent as part of its generating portfolio by 2030, but VRA wants to take 20 per cent of the share by 2027,” he said.

He said the corporate strategy department of the Authority had leveraged PowerBI software to enhance operational effectiveness and instituted monthly and quarterly seminars on human resource policies for the Authority.

The Health and Services Department has digitised its operations, including x-ray machines, stocked the pharmacy with all types of medicines, and has specialists in the facility.

The need to innovate, he stated, was imperative in reducing cost and remaining competitive in the global market and ensure sustainable growth.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa said effective communication was key to getting the buy-in of staff on the Authority’s business operations.

That, he stressed, was hinged on creating the enabling space for staff to bring innovative ideas for the success of the entity.

He said even though there were challenges especially with the competition in the sector, it was necessary for the Authority to anticipate threats and distractions and find solutions to them.

Mrs Abena Osei Poku, the Managing Director, Absa Bank, said the world of work was changing and it was prudent for organizations to be creative and be abreast of new developments in the market system.

She stated that, management of institutions was to lead the processes of innovation by learning from the expertise of staff and other stakeholders.

“Absa Bank was forced to foster a culture of innovation through a deliberate effort to chart the path of sustained growth,” she said.

She urged the leadership of VRA to foster and forge a relationship with employees to drive the needed organizational change by creating a real team building spirit.

Ms Theresa Randolph, the Chief Executive Officer, Ryto-Riker Pharmaceuticals Limited, underscored the importance of a cross functional team to create a space for staff to be creative and benefit the organization.

She said an effective value system put in place in a working environment would champion the agenda of innovation and reinforce the vision behind the initiative among the staff.

“Leadership must operate an open-door policy to create a platform for the employees to interact with superiors and bring innovative ideas for the growth of the company,” she added.