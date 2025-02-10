VRA Staff Stand United Behind New CEO Amid Misleading Media Claims

Staff members at the Volta River Authority (VRA) have issued a strong public statement to counter negative media coverage and firmly back the appointment of Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo as the organization’s new chief executive.
The statement, released in response to what the staff describe as a sensationalist article by The Republic Press, asserts that the widely circulated criticisms are both unfounded and divisive.
In the one-page press release, VRA personnel stressed that the appointment of Obeng-Kenzo was met with overwhelming approval within the organization. They highlighted his extensive industry experience and professional qualifications, arguing that his leadership is expected to drive operational improvements and foster a more collaborative and transparent work environment. The staff condemned the negative portrayal as an attempt to sow discord and characterized the criticism as “Satanic, evil, and misguided,” emphasizing that the dissenting voices represent only a small minority.
The VRA team called on all stakeholders to focus on the organization’s collective goals rather than engage in political or personal grievances. Their message was clear: unity and a shared commitment to progress are essential as the organization moves forward under its new leadership. “We must not be swayed by negativity or divisive tactics. In unity and strength, we will advance,” the statement concluded.
This strong internal show of support underscores a broader confidence in the new CEO’s ability to lead VRA toward a prosperous future. As the organization continues to pursue its strategic objectives, the reaffirmed commitment from its staff serves as a reminder that effective leadership and collaborative effort are key to overcoming challenges and achieving long-term success.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
DATE: 10-02-2025
RE- VRA STAFF REJECTS ING EDWARD EKOW OBENG-KENZO’s APPOINTMENT.
We feel compelled to address the unfounded,Satanic, evil, and misguided criticisms surrounding the overwhelming appointment of Ing Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo at the Volta River Authority (VRA). The announcement of his appointment was not just warmly received; it was celebrated as a welcome development that promises to advance our collective mission and enhance our organizational effectiveness.
It is disheartening that certain factions, driven by a desire for sensationalism rather than constructive dialogue, have chosen to undermine a decision that enjoys overwhelming support from the discerning and dedicated staff and friends of VRA. The so-called rejection expressed by a few black sheep does not reflect the sentiments of the majority at the VRA. Instead, it resonates with a discordant agenda aimed at creating division where there should be solidarity and Unity.
Our attention has been drawn to a sensationalist article published by the Republic Press, which has incited outrage with its misleading headline and distorted narrative. We categorically reject this malicious portrayal that seeks to tarnish the reputation of a highly qualified and capable professional. Such attempts to malign Obeng- Kenzo not only do him an injustice but also undermine the values of transparency and collaboration that we, as a community, strive to uphold.
We firmly believe that Ing Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo brings a wealth of experience and expertise crucial for the continued success of VRA. His leadership will undoubtedly catalyze innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and foster an inclusive environment where every voice is valued. We urge all staff and stakeholders to set aside the sponsored political and trivial grievances and focus on how we can collectively support our new appointee in realizing the ambitious vision for VRA.
Let us not be swayed by negativity or divisive tactics. It is imperative that we unite behind Ing Obeng Kenzo and reaffirm our commitment to the mission of VRA.