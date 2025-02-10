VRA Staff Stand United Behind New CEO Amid Misleading Media Claims

Staff members at the Volta River Authority (VRA) have issued a strong public statement to counter negative media coverage and firmly back the appointment of Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo as the organization’s new chief executive.

The statement, released in response to what the staff describe as a sensationalist article by The Republic Press, asserts that the widely circulated criticisms are both unfounded and divisive.

In the one-page press release, VRA personnel stressed that the appointment of Obeng-Kenzo was met with overwhelming approval within the organization. They highlighted his extensive industry experience and professional qualifications, arguing that his leadership is expected to drive operational improvements and foster a more collaborative and transparent work environment. The staff condemned the negative portrayal as an attempt to sow discord and characterized the criticism as “Satanic, evil, and misguided,” emphasizing that the dissenting voices represent only a small minority.

The VRA team called on all stakeholders to focus on the organization’s collective goals rather than engage in political or personal grievances. Their message was clear: unity and a shared commitment to progress are essential as the organization moves forward under its new leadership. “We must not be swayed by negativity or divisive tactics. In unity and strength, we will advance,” the statement concluded.

This strong internal show of support underscores a broader confidence in the new CEO’s ability to lead VRA toward a prosperous future. As the organization continues to pursue its strategic objectives, the reaffirmed commitment from its staff serves as a reminder that effective leadership and collaborative effort are key to overcoming challenges and achieving long-term success.