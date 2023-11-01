 VRA stops the controlled spillage of Akosombo Dam

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has officially ended the controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

In a statement, the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of VRA, said there would be no more spillage of the Dam.

The spillage, which started on September 15, 2023, was intensified for three weeks to protect the integrity of the Dam.

As a result, severe flooding occurred in eight districts across three regions – Asuogyaman, Shai Osudoku, North Tongu, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Anlo, Keta Municipal, Ketu South Municipal, and Ada East.

This has resulted in the displacement of approximately 39,000 residents and the loss of submerged farmlands.

The statement said despite the end of the spillage, relief operations and the rehabilitation of impacted communities would continue to restore lives and livelihoods.

The statement expressed gratitude to government agencies and other stakeholders for their support in aiding communities affected by the recent spillage.