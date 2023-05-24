VRA supports Western Regional chapter of GJA with GH¢20k

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has presented a cheque for an amount of is (GHC 20,000 to the Western Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The move followed an appeal by the GJA for support towards the refurbishment of the Western Regional GJA Press Center in Takoradi.

Presenting the cheque to GJA Executives, the Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of the VRA, Mr Samuel Fletcher, indicated that his outfit found it necessary to support the project in view of the long-standing relationship between the two institutions.

He said journalists continued to play a pivotal role in its administration through the dissemination of information on their various platforms when the need arises.

The Western Regional Vice Chairman of the Association, Mr Kwame Mensa expressed gratitude to the VRA for the assistance adding that it would go a long way to ensure that the center was made conducive for use by journalists.