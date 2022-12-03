VRA Tennis Club Beats 4 Garrisons Tennis Club

VRA Tennis Club and 4 Garrisons Tennis Club of Kumasi renewed their rivalry on the 12th of November 2022 at the Akosombo tennis club. This was a return leg to an earlier engagement in Kumasi on May 1st, 2022. Because of the intensity of the first leg in Kumasi, both clubs were poised to go to all lengths to win .

The encounter started with the men’s singles contest where Paa Kofi Grant of VRA outwit Coach Acquah of 4 Garrisons by 7 -3 raising the hopes of the host team. But once again, 4 Garrisons showed their superiority in singles by leading VRA 3 matches to 2, with a singles match decider where Thomas Ohene (Octopus) of Garrison beat Isaac Teiyo Narh of VRA 7-5.

“The VRA Tennis Club never disappoints in doubles”, an acclaimed belief by members of the VRA Tennis Club was ignited and indeed they lived up to the expectations of their teeming supporters who had thronged to the tennis court to cheer them on.

Spectacular games by the pairs of Samuel Lamptey (Suma)/ Kwaku Boateng (Kayboat) beating Coach Acquah/Dr. Philip by 7-3 and Alfred Okang/Samuel Akotuah beating Jona Quartey/ Samuel Aidoo by 7-5 ensured overall victory for the VRA Tennis Club.

The Akosombo fans could not hold back their joy after last point by invading the tennis court to carry their players shoulder-high in jubilation. There were presentation of prizes to deserving winners and the exchange of pleasantries by both club chairmen.

Other scores are below:

Singles

Reto Markus 7 – Niikwei 0, Samuel Lamptey 6 – Samuel Ampadu 7, Nana Kum 3 – Samuel Aidoo 7

Doubles

Paa Grant/Daniel Aggrey 7 – Joshua Mensah/Nana Nsiah 4, Akim Tijani/Emmanuel Abeka 4 – Sappo/Nana Yaw Wallas 7, Reto Markus/Johnny Bravo 3 – NiiKwei/Akonia 7, Nana Sam-Awortwi/Isaac Narh 7 – Thomas Ohene/Samuel Taylor 4.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh