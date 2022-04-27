VRA to innovate to remain primary choice for power supply

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive, Volta River Authority, has reiterated the Authority’s commitment to adding value to its operation through innovative solutions to remain the primary choice for power supply.

“There is competition locally and the policy and regulatory environment is adapting rapidly to the global energy trends.

“These are cumulatively re-defining our operations and need to adapt our organizational strategy and re-set our individual mindset to remain the market leader,” he said.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa said this in Accra at the launch of VRA Creativity and Innovation Day to mark the Authority’s 61st anniversary celebration.

“We want to create an environment where innovation is tied to the output and performance of each of us.

“We need to shape the future structure of the Authority by supporting creativity and innovation to shape the landscape of our productivity. We need to find new ideas, fresh energy and novel partnerships to sustain our business,” he said.

He stated that the ability of the Authority to achieve its strategic objectives and remain competitive depended on how well its employees were effectively motivated to remain committed, innovative, disciplined and productive.

“Our ability to innovate to come out with new solutions for existing and emerging challenges in the energy sector, is imperative if we are to make our Sustainability Plan successful,” he said.

In line with the Sustainability Plan, Mr Antwi-Darkwa said the management had approved the institutionalization and incorporation of the “VRA Innovation Day” into the Authority’s corporate calendar starting in 2023.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa said the Authority had launched its Digital Transformation and Innovation Project which would be an incubator for digital solutions and subsequently found their way into the company’s business units.

“We expect that collectively, these and other on-going digitization projects, will form the basis for further creativity and innovation in our work culture,” he said.

The Chief Executive inaugurated a 14-member Steering Committee to oversee activities to support the sustained celebration of the Creativity and Innovation Day.

He urged all staff to cooperate fully with the Committee in supporting the initiative to engender innovation and creativity into the work culture of the Authority.