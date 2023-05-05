VRCC receives recognition from Local Government Service

The Local Government Service has honoured the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) with a citation and a plaque for its outstanding performance and emerging as the overall best Coordinating Council in 2021.

The Service congratulated the VRCC for its consistency in being extraordinary in the execution of its mandate as the coordinating authority in the region in the Local Government Service Performance Contract for two years running.

The citation was signed by Engineer Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, and presented by Mr Emmanuel N. Nartey, Director of Budget at the Local Service.

It read: “This citation is presented to you in honour of a remarkable performance as the best performing Regional Coordinating Council for the year 2021 and in recognition of your effort to improve the lives of the people of Volta region.”

It said the VRCC’s exemplary leadership was exhibited through hands-on and inventive strategies, planning, monitoring, and coordination and had skillfully executed its mandate to the highest commendation.

“The citation said the leadership exhibited by management once again was a model of high excellence and this was evident in a team cohesion displayed by the staff of the VRCC during the assessment process.

“What is equally intriguing is the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the staff of the VRCC in providing excellent supervisory and technical backstopping services to MMDAs and other stakeholders towards the sustained growth and development of the region.

“The Local Government Service congratulates the VRCC for this monumental feat of success and outstanding performance, which has shown in the promotion of tourism and agriculture for sustained local economy development across the region,” it stated.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who received the citation expressed his profound gratitude to the Local Government Service for the recognition.

He said the feat was chalked through effective contribution, hard work and commitment of the staff and thus dedicated the honour to the staff and the people of the region.

The Regional Minister said the VRCC would not relent in its effort at championing the development of the region to transform the lives of the people.

Dr Letsa charged the Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to strive to deliver quality and better services to the people at all times.