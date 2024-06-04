VRMG Releases Debut EP “ACTIVADO” featuring Edem and Byno Ayoni

VRMG is excited to announce the release of its debut Extended Play (EP) titled “ACTIVADO”, now exclusively available on Audiomack.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for the label and its artists, featuring songs from the renowned Edem Gogetem and rising star Byno Ayoni.

The “ACTIVADO” EP promises a unique blend of sounds and powerful collaborations, showcasing the talents of these exceptional artists. Produced by Moszi and mixed and mastered by Mike Mills, the EP features tracks like “Champion” by Byno Ayoni, “Lebron James” by Edem, “Stand Firm” by Edem and Byno Ayoni, and “Henny” by Edem and Byno Ayoni.

Edem Gogetem and Byno Ayoni are thrilled to share this project with their fans and the world, representing VRMG’s mission to bring dynamic and culturally rich music to the forefront of the industry.

“We are incredibly proud of this EP and the work that has gone into it,” said Edem Gogetem. “We can’t wait for our fans to hear it and experience the energy and passion we’ve poured into these songs. This is just the beginning of more great music to come.”

VRMG encourages all music lovers to stream the “ACTIVADO” EP on Audiomack and share it with their friends, celebrating the label’s journey and the promising future ahead.