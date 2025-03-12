Vudumane and DJ Boat celebrate triumph in new anthem ‘Blessings’

Driven by gratitude and triumph, veteran Ghanaian star Vudumane and DJ Boat’s new collaboration, ‘Blessings,’ is an uplifting, celebratory Afrobeats track overflowing with inspiration for personal growth. ‘Blessings’ is available for streaming or download on music stores worldwide here: https://djboatvudumane.fanlink.tv/Blessings

‘Blessings’ is Vudumane and DJ Boat’s response to an overwhelming sense of divine favor and the resulting gratitude. Vudumane’s laid-back delivery captures his transformative journey from grass to grace: “I just dey happy dey count my blessings” and “As I dey grow my account dey plenty,” he sings, embellishing DJ Boat’s infectious mix with his expressive vocals.

This collaboration is a reminder of the two artists’ artistry and commitment to creating songs that deeply resonate with music lovers. Vudumane’s global appeal continues to blossom, while DJ Boat reinforces his signature style through a surefire production that encourages listeners to trust the process and celebrate their numerous blessings.

Don’t miss this must-have, certified mood booster! Add it to your playlists and share the good news with the world.