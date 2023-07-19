Vudumane features Davido, Selasi on newly released EP “Identity” 

Ghanaian Afropiano star Vudumane has released a six-track Extended Play (EP) masterpiece featuring global Afrobeats star Davido.

Vudumane on this newly curated masterpiece cements his stature as a gem of Afropiano, as he shows his versatility in Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Hip-Hop.

The EP opens with a love tune titled ”Joy, with a brilliant sound mix and heartwarming lyrics from the music sensation.

The second track on the EP, an Ampiano jam titled ”Kele, features Ghanaian artiste and producer Selasi, who delivers some scintillating lyrics that light up the vibe of the song, with Vudumane delivering some ear-catching romantic vibes.

The third track, titled “Botos,” is another party jam, but the fourth track, “Somebody,” could be a potential global hitmaking tune with Nigerian Afrobeats Star Davido dazzling on it with his sublime chorus.

The fifth and sixth tracks on the EP are a blend of Afro-beats and Amapiano sounds, as Vudumane goes on a solo musical journey reflecting on some life issues in tracks titled “Oh No” and “On My Way.”

Vudumane has been in the music industry for over a decade and has churned out back-to-back hit songs, receiving numerous musical accolades.