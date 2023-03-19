Vulcanizer, electrician and trader remanded for snatching taxi-cab

Samuel Idan, a 37-year-old vulcanizer, together with two others, have been remanded by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a Hyundai taxi cab worth GH¢40,000.

Idan, and his accomplice who are on the run, after allegedly snatching the car, left it in the care of one Richard Assan, a 36-year-old electrician, before later selling it to a 42-year-old trader, Bismark Arthur.

Idan has been charged with robbery whilst Assan and Arthur are being held for dishonestly receiving.

They all pleaded not guilty to their charges when they appeared before the presiding judge, Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Samuel Reynolds Amoako said the complainant, Mr Charles Quansah, a taxi driver, lives at Millennium City in Kasoa, while Idan is a resident of Apewosika in Cape Coast.

Assan and Arthur, however, live at Awutu Bereku and Buduburam in Kasoa, respectively.

He said Idan, with the intent of robbing the taxi driver, hired him at the Kasoa overbridge to Winneba on December 03, 2022, at about 23:00 hours.

He said when they got to Winneba around 00:15 hours on December 4, Idan who was under investigation for another robbery case in Winneba, directed the driver to drop him behind the Winneba District Court.

The prosecutor told the court that when they reached the location, an accomplice of Idan emerged from the bush with a club, opened the driver’s door and started hitting the driver repeatedly.

They then yanked him out of the car and continued clubbing him until he took to his heels, and they sped off with the car, registered GW 9593 – 21.

Chief Inspector Amoako said the driver reported the case at the Low-Cost Police Station in Winneba and Idan was later picked up from his hideout upon a tip off, and during interrogation, he confessed selling the car with Assan to Arthur at Biriwa.

After his arrest, the Police searched and found his NHIS card, a Ghanaian driver’s license, ECOWAS card, voter ID card, and a COVID-19 vaccination card and a list of contact numbers in a card holder bearing the name Charles Quansah.

When he was questioned, the accused could not offer any tangible reasons, the prosecutor told the court.

He said the car had since been retrieved and the case was still under investigation.

The accused persons are expected back in court on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.