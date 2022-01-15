Vulcanizer gets four years for stealing Two Saloon Cars

Samuel Idan, a 32-year-old Vulcanizer has been sentenced to four years imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for stealing two saloon cars.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing, but the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Arthur Smith found him guilty.

Detailing the facts of the case, Inspector Yakubu Iddrisu said the convict who resides at Apewosika, a suburb of Cape Coast, on Wednesday February 24, 2020 rented two cars from the Complainant, Mr. Ibrahim Osman who resides at Adisadel also in Cape Coast.

The cars, Toyota Corolla and Hyundai Elantra with identification numbers CR 1706-20 and GR 8921-16 respectively per agreement, were supposed to be returned a week after the convict rented them but he failed to do so.

Sergeant Iddrisu said the convict went into hiding after investigations revealed he had sold one of the vehicles to some people in Accra.

After a thorough police investigations, the Hyundai Elantra was retrieved from one Alhaji who bought it.

The convict was found and arrested last year and arraigned before Court, but refused to disclose information on the whereabouts of the second car.