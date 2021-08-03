Vulcanizers in Sunyani Municipality impose new charges on vehicle servicing

Vulganizers operating in the Sunyani Municipality have imposed new charges on vehicle servicing, citing the current economic situation in the country as the cause.

But, the new charges, according to some commercial drivers and motorists were too much, and appealed for some downward adjustments.

During a Ghana News Agency (GNA) survey, the new charges ranged between GhC2.00 and GhC50.00, depending on the nature of the vehicle.

Abubakari Ussif, a popular Vulgarizer along the Abesim-Sunyani stretch, told the GNA their decision to impose new charges were due to the current economic situation in the country.

He said they now charged GHC2.00 fee for an inflated saloon car tyre, instead of GhC1.00 fee, while charges on commercial vehicles, and heavy duty trucks ranged between GhC5.00 and GhC15.00 per tyre.

“Tyre fixing is also going between GhC5.00 and GhC50.00 depending on the nature of the vehicle”, he added.

But, charges on puncture repairs were also ranging between GHC5 and GhC50.00

Another Vulcanizer along the VRA-SSNIT road spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity and explained that Vulcanizers in the Municipality held a meeting and agreed on the new charges.

Some of them said they had procured digital pressure gauges, inflators and puncture repair kits to provide quality services to clients.

But, Emmanuel Kofi Ansu, a taxi driver who plied the Sunyani-Abesim stretch, admitted that the vulcanizers had justification for the new charges, the increment was exorbitant, and something ought to be done about it.