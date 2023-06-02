Vulture population in Zimbabwe declines due to ritual killing

The Vulture population in Zimbabwe is declining as traditional healers are killing the birds and using their parts for ritual purposes, according to a recent study.

Some traditional healers allegedly prepare good luck charms from vulture parts, according to a study by Birdlife Zimbabwe, a non-profit organization dedicating to conserving birds and their habitats, and the National University of Science and Technology in the South African country.

The study finds that vulture parts are used in 27 percent of traditional healing sessions, a scenario which has led to the decline in the birds’ numbers.

Birdlife Zimbabwe has initiated a program to promote the conservation of the bird, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported Thursday.

“They have been endangered at the hands of traditional healers and faith healers whom we hold responsible for destroying vultures because of certain beliefs,” said Leeroy Moyo, the organization’s program manager.

Moyo told a recent workshop that his organization had engaged the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority to help it stop the decline in the number of vultures.

“Vultures are important in the environment because they are nature’s clean-up crew. They keep the environment free from rotting carcasses and help contain the spread of diseases such as anthrax, botulism and rabies,” he said.

Vultures are also an attraction in prime areas such as Victoria Falls where tourists pay to see them feeding.

Moyo said faith healers were using vultures in their practices as they believed that they helped in pulling church crowds, fortune telling, spiritual healing and making ancestor connections, among other things.

“Vultures are being harvested for ritual purposes,” he said. Enditem