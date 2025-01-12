Vybz Kartel Talks Innovation, Dancehall’s Evolution and Life Behind Bars in Exclusive Interview

In a revealing interview with Billboard, Vybz Kartel, the iconic Jamaican dancehall artist, shared his reflections on his time behind bars, his ongoing influence on the genre, and his unyielding creativity despite the challenges of incarceration.

Known for revolutionizing dancehall, particularly with the rise of Trap Dancehall, Kartel continues to shape the genre even from within prison walls, where he has crafted ingenious ways to keep his musical legacy alive.

Kartel spoke candidly about how he has managed to record and release music while incarcerated, despite the lack of resources. He explained how he used an iPad to lay down his vocals, overcoming the issue of poor acoustics in his cell by creatively employing his mattress to reduce sound distortion. His resourcefulness underscores his commitment to his craft and his ability to innovate under difficult circumstances.

Beyond his musical achievements, Kartel shared insights into his connection with Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, highlighting their strong relationship and the global reach of dancehall music. He also reflected on his Freedom Street Concert held on January 1, noting its success as a milestone in his career and a celebration of his continued relevance within the genre.

Kartel’s impact on the evolution of dancehall is undeniable. He discussed the emergence of Trap Dancehall as a dominant subgenre and expressed pride in his role in shaping this evolution. His recent Grammy nomination was a significant achievement, not just for him personally, but for the genre as a whole, signaling dancehall’s growing recognition on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Kartel revealed his intentions to perform at major festivals such as the UK’s Wireless Festival and to secure a return to the United States once his paperwork is cleared. These developments suggest that, despite the challenges he faces, Kartel’s career is far from over, and he aims to reconnect with his global audience in the future.

The artist also reflected on changes in the world outside, noting the improved infrastructure in Jamaica, from new high-rise buildings to better roads, acknowledging how much life has evolved during his time behind bars. Kartel’s personal growth was another topic of discussion. He spoke about leaving behind the hardened persona he once embraced and acknowledged that the version of himself who entered prison was driven by ambition but is now focused on growth and positivity.

Kartel’s journey is a testament to resilience and creativity. His unwavering dedication to his music and his ability to adapt to his circumstances reveal a man determined to maintain his place at the forefront of dancehall music. His story highlights the power of innovation, not just in terms of music but in overcoming adversity. As the dancehall genre continues to evolve, Vybz Kartel’s influence remains pivotal, and his story is far from finished.