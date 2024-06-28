Vynly Sky and Tikki Waja of 99Phaces Collective Release New Single “Toxicity”

By Osafo Daniel
Rising Ghanaian artists Vynly Sky and Tikki Waja, members of the 99Phaces collective, have recently unveiled their highly anticipated new single, “Toxicity.” This captivating song is a sweet mix of alternative R&B and mellow rap, showcasing the unique talents and captivating lyrics of both artists.

“Toxicity” is a toxic love song that delves into the complexities of relationships, delivering a blend of smooth R&B melodies and introspective rap verses. Vynly Sky and Tikki Waja’s collaboration creates a harmonious balance, resulting in a captivating musical experience for listeners.

As members of the 99Phaces collective, Vynly Sky and Tikki Waja bring their individual artistry and unique perspectives to the forefront. Their music showcases a fusion of genres and influences, pushing boundaries and creating a fresh sound in the Ghanaian music scene.

Listen to “Toxicity” on all platforms here https://ditto.fm/toxicity-vynyl-sky

