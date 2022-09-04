Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival Slated For September 23 to 25

The fourth edition of the Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival Arts Festival has been launched at Dezone at Korle Gonno in Accra.

The Street Arts Carnival will take place on the Old Winneba Road from Dezone to White House.

Mr. George Mankattah of Native Tribe fame and some friends came up with the idea in 2018 and has now reached the diaspora.

In 2020, the Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival Festival was honored for community development at the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards.

The Festival is to promote Korle Gonno and the culture of the people.

Nii Tackie Owuowuo IV, Korle Gonno Mantse was present together with Ben Cofie, Secretary of the Korle Gonno Stool who delivered a speech to support Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival and hoped for a successful and profitable event.

Hon. Okoe Vanderpuije MP for Ablekuma South launched the 2022 edition of Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival a symbolic cake. He commended the originators of the Festival urged the people of Korle Gonno to make the festival a memorable one.

Artist Nii Okai Kwei who designed the Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival logo made a presentation of an artwork to the organisers.

Abrokwa and his cycling Acrobatic team performed to the amazement of guests.