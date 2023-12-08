Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Festival 2023 Ends At Korle-Gonno

The 5th Edition of the annual “Wɔmanŋ Nɛ” Festival held in Korle-Gonno over the weekend, ended successfully early dawn of last Monday, December 4, 2023.

Amid a storm of hype, the festival drew participants as usual, from far and near of the City of Accra.

Residents of Korle-Gonno, revellers from other communities, local tourists from the regions and few friends from the Diaspora, all came to witness the event, which took place on the Roger Avenue in Korle-Gonno.

The grounds were far set a day before the start of the event, waiting the kick-start of celebration of the festival, put together by a renowned NGO and an award winning Event Organisers the NATIVE TRIBE GH.

This year’s theme for the festival was, “Our Culture & Our Heritage, Through Abstractism”.

It was all fun till midnight on Saturday, when the “Di Asa” group took over and turned the stage to the delight of the gathering, supported by its sponsors Bel-Ice, Darling Lemon, Lawson Herbal and Atinka TV and its viewers.

Some artistes that featured at the festival were the Riohs Originate (Fashion School), Kusum Gboo, Asare (the Rider & Crew). The rest are the Razack Brushes (Fine Artist), the United Artists (All the way from La), Skate-Squad, King-Bee (the celebrity Painter), the Bamboos Park (Fun and Outdoor Games organisers), Maboo and Kwuu Kente the Official face painters, Charelene the Painter and many more.

Other talented up-and-coming artistes like the S-Squares Twins, YTM, Burning Faya and the Gigabytes all made their presence felt at the festival. Lots of artifacts, artworks and creative murals were also put on display.

The “Wɔmanŋ Nɛ” Festival brought the KG neighbourhood nightlife to a different level, on the ROGER AVENUE, seizing the atmosphere to launch the Xmas festivities proper, for the people of Korle-Gonno Community.

“Wɔmanŋ Nɛ”, literally meaning – “a Country of Our Own”, which the youth respondes – “Wɔbea-mlinŋ Nɛ”, meaning, “This is our Time”, was a collaborative initiative of the NATIVE TRIBE GH., and the Korle-Gonno Stool Council, to showcase the Youth of the KG-Community and their hidden talent.

It is an annual tourist attraction event that brings residents of “Korle-Gonno” (KG) Community together. Friends, brothers and sisters from other regions and foreigners from the Diaspora all participated.

Source : NATIVE TRIBE GH