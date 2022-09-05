Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Pepsi Football Gala To Usher Arts, Culture Canival At Korle Gonno

The organisers of Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival in conjunction with Pepsi has a football gala in place for four communities within the Korle-Gonno area. The football gala precedes the Wɔmanŋ Nɛ Arts Festival which starts from 23rd – 25th of September, 2022 at Korle-Gonno.

The participating teams are Gamashie,Chorkor,Mamprobi and the hosts Korle-Gonno. It’s a football event in which we the organisers know that it will be patronized well with Pepsi coming onboard to sponsor.

This year will be exceptionally better than the previous and we believe all must get involved to make it a success.

By Cecil Stanley Nii Teiko Tagoe