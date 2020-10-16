Ghanaian musician, Ras Ekow Minano and his Afro-centric group [Hope of Africa Band] has won the reggae song of the year at the 2020 W.A.M Awards with their renowned track – Africa Oseeyeii.

Africa Oseeyeii emerged victorious in a category which included Jambo Hello by Tosi Brooks, Tired by Russ Gustaffe, as well as Stay Indoors by Russel Thomas.

Africa Oseeyeii, an Afrobeat/Reggae track was released in May, 2020, on the album ‘Real Rasta’ which had tracks like My Love, Root Reggae, Back to Africa, amongst others. The track has been making lots of waves on most digital music platforms since its release.

Reggae song of the year winner – Africa Oseeyeii

Born in Accra, Ghana, Ras Minano is a gifted drummer, percussionist, singer, and song writer who has been able to capture the hearts and minds of Afrobeat/Reggae lovers through music.

The Adelaide [South Australia] based band – Hope of Africa is an Afro-Reggae music group which aims at raising the hopes of people, especially Africans in the diaspora.

About the awards

The W.A.M Awards celebrates the year’s most incredible independent artists from around the world in multiple genres based on the following pillars; Artistry, Musicianship, Originality, Professionalism, Diversity, and Excellence.

By James K. Attaglo Wilson